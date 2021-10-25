Solskjaer Losing Player Support at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is losing his players' support at Manchester United following the humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

ESPN says that some of the stars in the team have lost faith in the manager.

The Norwegian is still backed by a core section of British players and a handful of foreigners.

The Red Devils struggled domestically and on the European stage so far this season, despite being on top of their Champions League group.

Manchester United could consider former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte who is reportedly open to managing the Old Trafford outfit if poor results were to continue under Solskjaer.