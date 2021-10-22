Solskjaer: Ronaldo Better Than Salah

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Norwegian manager gave his opinion in regards to the Salah-Ronaldo comparisons ahead of United hosting the Reds on Sunday at Old Trafford.

He said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I will always back Cristiano Ronaldo in any competition,"

"His goal-scoring record is fantastic. That said, Mohamed Salah is on fire.

"We have to be at our best to defend against him. We have to do a good job, not just against him.

"I am a big admirer of their frontline. They're players you have to be nailed on for 95 minutes against to keep a clean sheet.

"Liverpool are one of the teams we've been trying to catch over the last four years. We have to improve to get up to their level of the last four years."