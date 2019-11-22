Enjoy nail-biting action from the ringside when Olympic boxers go head-to-head at the Sovereign Boxing Championship. Presented by the UAE Boxing Federation and Dubai Sports Council, this championship will see Team Ireland take on Team Serbia as the UAE battles it out with Bahrain on 29 November.



Don't miss your chance to experience this action-packed competition live and find out who gets crowned the champion.

Date 29 November 2019 Category Sports Venue The Meydan Gallery Telephone +971 4 457 3212 Ticket price AED49-990 Admission 6pm Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/77622/soverign-boxing-championship