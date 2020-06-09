Spain’s LaLiga Returns Live and Exclusively on beIN Sports

BeIN Sports, the global sports channel, is set to welcome the return of the Spanish football league “LaLiga” on June 11 with a host of live games for viewers to enjoy exclusively across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), as well as the chance to watch Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard in action and competing for the title.

LaLiga is now the second major football competition in Europe to safely resume after the Covid-19 outbreak, as Germany’s Bundesliga returned last month after taking extremely careful and calculated measures to take the field once again.

BeIN Sports will also welcome back the English Premier League on June 17 and Italy’s Serie A on June 20, broadcasting an incredible 400 football games in just 80 days – more than any other sports broadcaster on the planet - with live coverage and dedicated studios across its channels in Mena.

BeIN Sports’ main studio coverage for LaLiga will be on beIN Sports HD1 and HD3 for Arabic; BeIN Sports HD11 for English; and beIN Sports HD14 for French; as well as beIN Sports’ 4K channel – providing viewers with exhilarating trilingual coverage.

BeIN guests and talent will include Egyptian legends Mohamed Aboutrika and Wael Gomaa; Algerian expert Lakhdar Berriche; Tunisian football legend Tariq Dhiab; former Moroccan football star Yousef Chippo; and many others.

The race for the title

Just two points ahead of their bitter rivals Real Madrid after 27 games, Barcelona is aiming to win its third title in three years as Quique Setien’s men face Mallorca away from home on June 13 in an opportunity to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Real Madrid, who are in second place with 56 points take on Eibar on June 14, where beIN Sports viewers have the chance to watch stars such as Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

Sevilla, who are in third place, have the biggest test between the top three as they take on their cross-city rivals Real Betis in the “Seville derby” on June 11, which will be the first LaLiga match since March and is sure to be a fiery re-start.

Commenting on the return of LaLiga on beIN SPORTS, Jonathan Whitehead, Head of Sports for beIN Mena, said: “We are delighted to welcome back LaLiga to our channels, especially as this season’s run-in is set to be one of the best yet – with the title, Champions League qualification, and relegation all left undecided and extremely close with just nine games left. As live sport returns across the world, beIN is thrilled to be at the heart of all the action. With the Bundesliga, LaLiga and Premier League returning very soon – beIN Sports will broadcast around 400 games in just 80 days, with never seen before coverage including dedicated studios and beIN guests and legends. Our LaLiga coverage will also include commentary in English, Arabic and French as well as games on our state-of-the-art beIN 4K channel, so that you can see Barcelona, Real Madrid, and the other thrilling teams in the highest quality.”