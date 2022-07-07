Spain Based at Qatar University for 2022 World Cup Finals

The Spanish football team will be based in Qatar University as they requested from FIFA during the 2022 World Cup, the national football federation RFEF announced on Thursday.

"Qatar University will finally be the base camp of the Spanish selection during the World Cup from November 21 to December 18," the RFEF said in a statement.

Qatar University has "two training grounds which will be exclusively reserved for the Spanish team," the press release added, along with a gymnasium, recovery areas and meeting rooms.

Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, open their campaign against Costa Rica on November 23, at the Al Thumana Stadium, a 20 minute drive from their base camp.

Group E also includes Germany and Japan.

AFP