Spanish Super Cup: Saudi Arabia to Host Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia

Published November 12th, 2019 - 10:16 GMT
Photo: Press TV
Photo: Press TV

The Spanish football federation has announced that the Spanish Super Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Based on the Spanish football governing body, the tournament will take place in Jeddah, and La Liga clubs Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are set to participate in the event.

It will begin on the 8th of January, with Barca facing Atletico and Real Madrid playing against Valencia. The agreement between the Spanish and Saudi Arabian football federations is set for 3 years.

Via SyndiGate.info


