Spartan World Championship to Be Held in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert

The Spartan World Championship will take place in the Liwa desert, Abu Dhabi's western region, from December 2-5, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of UAE National Day, the championship, held for the first time outside the United States, features the Elite Spartan World Championship, the Spartan Team World Championship and the Spartan Kids World Championship.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "The Spartan Worlds is a unique and ground-breaking event to take place at the spectacular Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi," adding, "The championship will be even grander as it also coincides with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations."

The championship, previously slated for 2020 December 4-5, was postponed due to the international travel restrictions following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The 2021 Spartan season is well underway, and our athletes are back with a vengeance," the Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena added.

"We cannot wait to create a whole new experience for our global community as we travel to the desert for the most epic World Championship in Spartan history, at a time when it is most needed.

"We’re continually grateful to the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Council’s General Secretary, Mr. Aref Al Awani for welcoming Spartans to their spectacular Emirate."

By Hatem Mohamed