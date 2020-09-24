Sports Activities to Resume Without Public Presence in Oman

Sports activities will be resumed for all private bodies working in the sports field without a public presence, with adherence to the preventive measures and precautionary requirements.

A statement issued online by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth said, "Based on the approval of the Supreme Committee in charge of examining the mechanism for dealing with COVID-19, sports activities will be resumed for all private bodies working in the sports field and include all of the federations, committees, clubs, national teams, and any other activities.”

The statement confirmed, "Provided that the activities are without a public presence, with the necessary preventive and precautionary measures, and all the controls issued in this regard by the Supreme Committee with regard to individuals and facilities observed to ensure safety for all."

The controls and precautionary measures are as following:

1- Sports federations and committees adhere to the necessary controls for the resumption of sports activity, and health requirements issued by the international federations for each game.

2- Assigning specialists working in sports complexes, clubs and workers with medical equipment to ensure that all health requirements are met in the sports facility before the start of training and matches and in coordination with the sports federations.

3- Sterilization of all sports facilities before resuming sports activity.

4- Disseminating the necessary instructions and instructions to resume sports activity at the entrances to sports facilities, social networking sites and public places issued by the Supreme Committee to combat COVID-19 and the instructions issued by international federations for each game.

5- It is gradually returned when practicing the activity individually or with distancing, while avoiding direct physical contact.

6- Conducting periodic checks for players and technical and administrative bodies to ensure their safety.

7- Requiring technical and administrative bodies and workers to wear masks inside the sports facility.

8- Requiring players to use special sports tools.

9- Preventing gatherings after the end of training and heading to the exits immediately.

10- Preventing gatherings at vehicles parks and stadium entrances.

11- Washing and disinfecting hands frequently and avoiding touching the eyes and face.

12- Instructing practitioners on the necessity to wear sportswear when entering irrigation facilities.