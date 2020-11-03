Sports Developments Benefit over 2M People in Egypt: El Said

Approximately 2.38 million individuals will benefit from the sports development program of Egypt’s plan for fiscal year 2020/2021, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Said revealed in a November 1ststatement.

The government intends to develop 43 youth centers, of which 18 are located in the neediest villages, El Said elaborated.

Egypt will upgrade 11 civil education centers, as well as 173 playgrounds, of which 15 are multiuse facilities, according to the minister.

Sports clubs and youth centers nationwide were closed for nearly four months this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19, yet they reopened in mid-June to receive membership fees.