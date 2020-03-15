Sports Facilities in Bahrain to Be Disinfected

Sports facilities across Bahrain will be subjected to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa gave directives to take the preventive measures.

Bahrain Football Association (BFA) Chairman Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa commended the directives issued by HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, hailing his efforts and keenness on the safety of the sports community.

He lauded HH Shaikh Khalid’s joint initiative with the King Hamad University Hospital (KHUH) to disinfect the stadiums and sports arenas to avert any virus spread.