Stadiums From Arab World That Could Host a UCL Final

The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, who was recently re-elected for another four years, hinted last year at the possibility of relocating the Champions League final outside of Europe, after the logistical and financial problems that were faced in the 2018 final in Kyiv.

The Champions League final is arguably the most important match in European football and it would be mind-blowing to have it played outside of the continent. However, if this unlikely scenario took place, where do you think it could take place?

The British tabloid newspaper, The Mirror, had their take on which stadiums would be best to host the final, writing a report on the top six stadiums from around the world they felt were most befitting of the occassion.

The stadiums included the Met Life Stadium in New York, the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro. However, the other three stadiums chosen by the Mirror were from the Arab World.

King Fahd International Stadium

Nicknamed the Pearl of Stadiums, the King Fahd International Stadium has a capacity of more than 68,000. It was built in 1987 and is still going strong hosting massive sporting events. It was designed by architects Ian Fraser and John Roberts.

Cairo International Stadium

The Cairo International Stadium has a capacity of 75,000, and it is an Olympic standard multi-use sports facility. The stadium was built between 1955 and 1960 and was designed by the German architect Werner March, who also designed the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

Khalifa International Stadium

The Khalifa International Stadium, also known as the National Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Doha, Qatar and is part of the Doha Sports City complex. It has a capacity of 48,000 and was first opened in 1976.

By Mohamed Rashed