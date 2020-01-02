Stars Arrive as Doha Gears Up for Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2020

World tennis stars have begun arriving in Doha for Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2020 to be held at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex from January 6 to 11.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland and 2012 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France are among the stars, set to open their season in Qatar.

In all, 21 players made the entry list for the singles event of the annual ATP World Tour 250 series tournament with three slots allotted for wild card entrants and four for qualifiers while 16 teams are taking part in the doubles event.

Other key players expected to feature at the event include 2013 champion Richard Gasquet, 2018 finalist Andrey Rublev, 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, and Doha-resident Fernando Verdasco, the 2009 Australian Open semi-finalist and finalist at the 2010 Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters.