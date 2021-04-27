StarTimes Secures AFC Broadcast Rights for Africa

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced StarTimes as their new media partner in Sub-Saharan Africa for 2021 to broadcast the AFC’s national team and club competitions including the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar Final Round as well as the Group Stages, Knock-out Stages and Finals of the AFC Champions League 2021 and the AFC Cup 2021 on a non-exclusive basis.

Speaking about the deal, Dato’ Windsor John, General Secretary of AFC, said: “The AFC is delighted with this new partnership which will bring the best of Asian football to the sub-Saharan African region, and we are thankful to the StarTimes for recognizing the value of the AFC’s competitions. The agreement will not only increase the exposure of our world-class competitions and platforms beyond the Continent, but also enhance the stature of the AFC’s brand as we continue to expand our family of global partners.”

Lily Meng, StarTimes Media Division General Manager, added: “We are delighted to partner with the Asian Football Confederation to bring the AFC’s national team and club competitions to Africa. Football is by far the most popular sport in Africa and African fans expect to enjoy the best football events. I am sure they will be very excited to watch the AFC competitions.”

Patrick Murphy, Board Member and CEO at Football Marketing Asia (FMA), commented: “We are very pleased to welcome StarTimes as our new media partner in sub-Saharan Africa. We are looking forward to working closely with StarTimes to strengthen the presence of Asian football in the region.”