Steve Bruce Leaves Newcastle by Mutual Consent

Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United on Wednesday by mutual consent, 13 days after the takeover of the club by a Saudi-led consortium.

The 60-year-old replaced Rafael Benitez in July 2019, but the terrible start to the season and the fear of relegation forced the club to part ways with the manager.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be,” said Bruce.

“I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Who is in line to replace Bruce?

Lucien Favre, Steven Gerrard, Paulo Fonseca and Eddie Howe are among the frontrunners for the job according to reports.