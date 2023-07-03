Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Al-Ettifaq manager

  1. Home
Published July 3rd, 2023 - 08:56 GMT
This handout picture released by Saudi Arabia's al-Ettifaq football club on July 3, 2023 shows Ettifaq's new English manager Steven Gerrard (R) with the club's President Khaled al-Debel after signing with them in London. (Photo by Al Ettifaq Football Club / AFP)
Steven Gerrard has been named new coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The Dammam-based club announced the deal, but did not reveal any details regarding the contract's length.

The two parties held talks last month but failed to strike a deal at that time.

However, negotiations resumed a few days ago and an agreement was finally reached on Monday.

The former Liverpool star was a free agent since October after being sacked by Aston Villa.

The 43-year-old will be keen on adding new players to his team ahead of the upcoming season.

