Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Al-Ettifaq manager

Steven Gerrard has been named new coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The Dammam-based club announced the deal, but did not reveal any details regarding the contract's length.

The two parties held talks last month but failed to strike a deal at that time.

However, negotiations resumed a few days ago and an agreement was finally reached on Monday.

The former Liverpool star was a free agent since October after being sacked by Aston Villa.

The 43-year-old will be keen on adding new players to his team ahead of the upcoming season.