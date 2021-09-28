Steven Nzonzi Joins Qatar's Al Rayyan

France international Steven Nzonzi has officially joined Qatari side Al Rayyan SC on Tuesday.

He reportedly signed on for two years for an undisclosed amount.

The defensive midfielder moved to Qatar following an unsuccessful spell at AS Roma where he failed to convince since his arrival in 2018.

The 32-year-old was loaned out to Galatasaray and Rennes during his time with the Roman giants.

He is now set to join James Rodriguez who sealed a move to the Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee last week.

Nzonzi was part of France's national team that clinched the 2018 World Cup title in Russia.