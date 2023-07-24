Suarez keen to reunite with Messi at Inter Miami

Gremio striker Luis Suarez is reportedly hoping to reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The former Liverpool star is planning to buy out his current deal with the Brazilian giants, according to Diario Sport.

He moved to Gremio in January and put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The Uruguay international made 30 appearances since his arrival, and scored 13 goals.

Suarez is a close friend to Messi and is keen on reuniting with him at Inter Miami.

Messi opted to join the MLS side on a free transfer following the end of his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.