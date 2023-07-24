  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Suarez keen to reunite with Messi at Inter Miami

Suarez keen to reunite with Messi at Inter Miami

Published July 24th, 2023 - 11:05 GMT
Gremio's forward Uruguayan Luis Suarez eyes the ball during the Brazilian Serie A Championship football match between Gremio and América Mineiro at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 22, 2023. (Photo by SILVIO AVILA / AFP)
Gremio's forward Uruguayan Luis Suarez eyes the ball during the Brazilian Serie A Championship football match between Gremio and América Mineiro at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 22, 2023. (Photo by SILVIO AVILA / AFP)

Gremio striker Luis Suarez is reportedly hoping to reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The former Liverpool star is planning to buy out his current deal with the Brazilian giants, according to Diario Sport.

He moved to Gremio in January and put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The Uruguay international made 30 appearances since his arrival, and scored 13 goals.

Suarez is a close friend to Messi and is keen on reuniting with him at Inter Miami.

Messi opted to join the MLS side on a free transfer following the end of his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Tags:Luis SuarezGremiolionel MessiFC BarcelonaPSGParis Saint-GermainInter Miami

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now