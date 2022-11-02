Subscribe and Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ exclusively on beIN

beIN, the Official Broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has launched a new campaign, exclusively for the region’s football fans to enjoy the world’s most anticipated football tournament, just before it kicks-off on 20 November.

beIN SPORTS is the premium destination to watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 live across 24 countries spanning MENA, with coverage in Arabic, English and French, in HD and 4K on 7 dedicated channels. beIN recently announced that joining its World Cup team are over 120 leading international, regional, and local presenters, reporters, commentators, and analysts who make up the greatest and most diverse team ever assembled to cover the tournament.

Between 1 to 30 November, both new and existing subscribers to beIN can use the “QATAR2022” promo code to subscribe to ‘The VIP Offer’. The offer includes:

Coverage of every nail biting move in Doha’s stadiums this winter, with all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ live matches on beIN SPORTS MAX Channels.

Access to the ULTIMATE package, which contains 96 Channels, for two years.

The beIN 4K Channel, for the Ultimate experience (This channel requires a 4K compatible Set Top Box)

A monthly credit to watch the latest blockbusters on beIN ON DEMAND and beIN BOX OFFICE.

beIN CONNECT access, to watch beIN Channels on-the-go, including beIN SPORTS MAX.

A Free beIN Set Top Box along with free delivery, where available.

Image credit: beIN Sports



For more information, including Terms & Conditions, please visit: bein.com/en/qatar2022