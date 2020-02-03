Super Sports Run Series 4

  1. Home
February 3rd, 2020
Photo: bayut.com

The fourth run of the Super Sports Run Series 2019/2020 takes place on 20 March.

The run is open to all ages and fitness levels, inviting families, friends and colleagues to participate in a 3k, 5k, 10k or 10 mile (16k) distance.

The event mixes competition and challenge with friendly community vibes to motivate runners to push their limits.

Run through traffic-free, closed off roads of Meydan, where there are plenty of aid stations, pumping music and supporters to usher participants along.

Date 20 March 2020
Category Sports
Venue The Track, Meydan Golf
Telephone +971 50 164 6967
Ticket price Juniors (18 & under): AED125
Adults: AED175
Admission 6:30am
Website http://www.supersportsuae.com/races/run-series-dubai-uae/

 

