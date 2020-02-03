Super Sports Run Series 4

The fourth run of the Super Sports Run Series 2019/2020 takes place on 20 March.

The run is open to all ages and fitness levels, inviting families, friends and colleagues to participate in a 3k, 5k, 10k or 10 mile (16k) distance.

The event mixes competition and challenge with friendly community vibes to motivate runners to push their limits.

Run through traffic-free, closed off roads of Meydan, where there are plenty of aid stations, pumping music and supporters to usher participants along.