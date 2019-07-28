Syria Finishes Training Camp in Preparation for WAFF Championship

  1. Home
Published July 28th, 2019 - 03:53 GMT
Photo: SANA
Photo: SANA

Syria’s men football team on Sunday finished its training camp at al-Faihaa main stadium in Damascus in preparation for participating in 2019 West Asian Football Federation Championship or WAFF Championship which will kick off on August 2nd in Iraq.

Technical Director Fajir Ibrahim focused in the morning training of the national team on the physical side of the players to improve it so as to be up to the required level.

The mission of the Syrian football team in the evening will leave Syria heading for the Iraqi city of Karbala.

By Ruaa al-Jazaeri

