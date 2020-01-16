Syria's Fajr Ibrahim Ranks Second Best Coach in West Asia

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on its official website that Technical Director of Syria’s football team for men Fajr Ibrahim ranked second as the best coach in West Asia through the voting on its website on the best coaches in the year 2019 who achieved distinguished results with their teams and clubs.

About 2,968 people participated in the voting on the AFC website as Ibrahim came in the second place after Romanian coach of the Saudi team Răzvan Lucescu, while the Lebanese coach Bassem Marmar ranked third.

By Ruaa al-Jazaeri