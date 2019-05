Adel Taarabt is set to renew his contract at Benfica, according to A Bola.

Having endured a difficult four years since joining on a free transfer from QPR, making just seven appearances for the club and being sent to the B team, the decision to offer the midfielder fresh terms comes as something of a surprise.

However, his two or three year extension will also include a wage cut, something the 29-year-old is expected to accept.