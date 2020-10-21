Take 30x30 Pledge, Make Fitness a Lifestyle: Hamdan

Are you ready for 30 straight days of 30-minute exercise? With less than two weeks to go before this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the city's champ and ultimate fitspiration has spoken: Take the 30x30 pledge and make a difference in your life.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, called on everyone in the community - including government entities, businesses and schools - to take on the challenge and make fitness a part of daily life.

This year's socially distanced DFC is set to kick off on October 30 and will run until November 28. Registration is now open on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

"When we create the right habits and make them a part of our lives, we have the opportunity to truly transform ourselves," Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Dubai is a city that recognises the importance of physical, mental and social wellbeing, and constantly strives to provide everyone opportunities for an active lifestyle.

"All it takes for you to succeed is an unyielding pledge to enjoy 30 minutes of activity for 30 days. I challenge each and every one of you to embrace your fitness journey and make a difference in your life. Together, let's make the UAE the most active country in the world."

Public health and safety will remain top priority throughout this year's DFC, with all physical events tailored to Covid-19 precautions outlined by the government. Social distancing will be strictly observed, and hygiene and sanitisation guidelines will be closely followed.

Register to get freebies and deals

Participants who register on the DFC website will be able to unlock free 30-day programmes from partner apps, like Fitbit Premium, NEOU, Sweat, Daily Burn, Les Mills on Demand and FIIT.

They will also have access to deals and offers on fitness and wellness merchandise, as well as exclusive workouts and wellness videos from some of the world's best instructors.

Residents and visitors of all ages and abilities are encouraged to accept the challenge and kick-start their personal commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.