Taoufik Makhloufi Awarded Medal of Order of Merit

Algeria's Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah on Monday awarded champion Taoufik Makhloufi the Medal of the Order of National Merit (rank of Ahid), for his efforts and performances in the different continental and international sports events, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The medal awarded to Taoufik Makhloufi is intended as a tribute for his entire sports career and various achievements in the 800m and 1500m events, according to the statement.

The presidency of the Republic added that Makhloufi was also honored for "the new national record he set recently and the several medals he won in the Olympic Games and different tournaments at both African and international levels, the latest of which the silver medal he snatched in the 1500m event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar."

The head of State greeted Algerian champion Taoufik Makhloufi's "nationalism and sense of sacrifice," which "earned him recognition and respect at home and abroad."