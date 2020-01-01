TAP Poll for Best Tunisian Athletes: Results Announced

Here follow the results of the Tunis Afrique Press (TAP) news agency open-to-public poll for the Best Tunisian Athletes for 2019.

Best Male Athlete:

- Fares Ferjani (Fencing) 46% of votes

Best Female Athlete:

- Khadija Krimi (Rowing) 45% of votes

Best Male Paralympic Athlete:

- Mohamed Farhat Chida 28% of votes

Best Female Paralympic Athlete:

- Raoua Tlili 42% of votes

Best Soccer Player:

- Anice Al Badri 48% of votes.

TAP Poll for Best Tunisian Athletes for 2019 also included an official competition in which sports journalists, profesionnal soccer league 1 coaches and sport experts had voted for the Best Tunisian Athletes. The results were announced December 19 on the occasion of the celebration of the National Sports Press Day.

International Basketball player Saleh Mejri and tennis player Ons Jabeur won the Best Male and Best Female Athlete Awards (official competition) with 438 votes and 400 votes, respectively.

Paralympic athletes Walid Ktila was named Best Male Paralympic Athlete with 485 votes, while Raoua Tlili received the Best Female Paralympic Award with 459 votes.

In soccer, international player Anice Al Badri received 399 votes, hence winning the Best Soccer Player Award.