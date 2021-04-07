Taremi Named Primeira Liga’s Striker of the Month

Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian footballer of FC Porto, has been selected as the best striker in Portugal for the month of March.

As usual, the nomination resulted from voting by Liga Portugal, gathering the votes of team coaches in the top Portuguese division.

According to the official website of Liga NOS, Taremi, with two goals and two assists in six matches in February, received 31% of the votes and was selected as the best striker of the month in March.

This is Taremi’s third consecutive award as the best striker in the Portuguese League.