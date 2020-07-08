Team Qatar Athletes Undergo Virus Tests

The athletes and supporting staff of Qatar’s national teams took Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests on Sunday and Monday at Ali bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in preparation of gradual sports activities resumption.

On Sunday, the swimming, cycling, taekwondo, shooting, basketball, handball, table tennis and gymnastics national teams took coronavirus tests while tennis, athletics, golf, weightlifting, wresting, volleyball, equestrian, rugby, hockey, and cricket national teams underwent the same medical examination on Monday.

Ishaq Al Hashimi, Head of the QOC Sports Federations Section said this step coincides with the approaching date of the gradual return to practice sports activities in the country.

Al Hashimi thanked the sports federations for their cooperation with the QOC and lauded the preventive measures taken by Qatar to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.