Tebas: Barcelona Could've Kept Messi

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed yet again that Barcelona could have kept Lionel Messi had they accepted the CVC cash loan deal.

The Argentine forward left the Catalan giants following the end of his contract and signed a few days later for Paris Saint-Germain.

What did Tebas say about Messi and Barcelona?

Tebas said to Radio Cope as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I had dinner in July with (Barca president Joan) Laporta and he agreed to sign the CVC agreement.

"I don't know if Messi had not renewed, but I got a call: 'Can we speed up the CVC operation? The boy is getting nervous ...'. I told him 'the day he leaves, Florentino will try to stop him' and he replied 'no, no, I have a personality'.

"Florentino is behind it all, I have no doubts.

“There was an agreement that for those who made the CVC deal they could allocate 15% of that money to the players. In my opinion, they could have signed Messi.

"Laporta has signed players like Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero .... If he had not signed these players, Messi could have continued."

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has already featured in five matches for PSG this season and scored one goal.