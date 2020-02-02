Technical Staff for Oman National Team Confirmed

The technical staff of the new coach of the first national football team has been approved by Omani Football Association (OFA).

A statement issued by the Oman News Agency (ONA) said, “The Omani Football Association has approved Branko Ivankovic as the new coach of the first national football team with Mario Tokic as assistant coach, Igor Panadpic as coach of the guards, Marko Stilovic as a fitness coach and Zlanko Ivankovic as a performance analyst."

According to a statement published by the OFA, Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic has been confirmed as the coach of the first national football team. In the press conference held on January 30,2020, Branko said, “ I am happy to be part of the Omani football project, and I confirm that the technical staff possesses great professional technical expertise. We have set short and long-term goals and aim to turn the team into a difficult opponent.”

He added: “We have many goals that we have to work on, most notably qualifying for the World Cup and the Asian Finals. We also strive to make a qualitative move and make many changes, including the inclusion of young talents for the team. We will work to train coaches and educate them through continuous workshops.”

Branko Ivankovic said, “I have enough experience in dealing with the teams, not only with Iran but also Croatia. I have watched the Omani players and they have talents that enable them to achieve positive results. We have the ambition to achieve the goals that the Omani Federation is working on.”