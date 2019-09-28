Tehran Hosts 2nd Diplomatic Sports Tournament

The second edition of Iran’s Diplomatic Sports Tournament has been inaugurated in the Iranian capital Tehran, themed with Peace and Friendship.

Twenty-four embassies in Tehran sent their teams in three fields of futsal, table tennis and chess. Organized by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the sports event seeks to send the message of friendship to the world through sports.

This goal was achieved on the very first day of the tournament. There are nations taking part in this sports event that are distanced by political differences, like Ukraine and Russia. Suren from Ukraine says his team honors its opponent even if the two countries have political differences. Oleg from Russia echoes this remark. The diplomat believes sport can be an effective medium for achieving peace and unity.

The sports event will continue for two weeks in two sections of men and women. The Iranian Foreign Ministry believes aside from raising awareness of the importance of sport in the modern world, the event helps shed light on the beauty of peace.

Of course it matters which country wins a tournament, but this is an exception. This tournament is where teams play to convey the message that peace can be achieved as easily as enjoying 30 minutes playing futsal together, far from politics.

By Yusef Jalali