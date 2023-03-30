Ten Hag informs Manchester United of 6-striker shopping list

  1. Home
Published March 30th, 2023 - 09:01 GMT
England's striker Harry Kane leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the UEFA Euro 2024 group C qualification football match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Stadium in London on March 26, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has a transfer shortlist of six forwards that the club will consider this summer.

The Manchester Evening News says that the Dutch manager knows that signing a top striker will be difficult, especially if the club's takeover is not complete by June.

The Red Devils are following Harry Kane (Tottenham), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), and Mohammed Kudus (Ajax).

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League with Champions League qualification on top of their goals this season.

