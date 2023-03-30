Ten Hag informs Manchester United of 6-striker shopping list

ALBAWABA - Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has a transfer shortlist of six forwards that the club will consider this summer.

The Manchester Evening News says that the Dutch manager knows that signing a top striker will be difficult, especially if the club's takeover is not complete by June.

The Red Devils are following Harry Kane (Tottenham), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), and Mohammed Kudus (Ajax).

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League with Champions League qualification on top of their goals this season.