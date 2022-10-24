Ten Hag wants Ronaldo sold in January

  1. Home
Published October 24th, 2022 - 12:20 GMT
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo vies with Spain's midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez (L) during the UEFA Nations League, league A, group 2 football match between Portugal and Spain, at the Municipal Stadium in Braga on September 27, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo vies with Spain's midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez (L) during the UEFA Nations League, league A, group 2 football match between Portugal and Spain, at the Municipal Stadium in Braga on September 27, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Erik ten Hag is happy to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United in January, The Mirror reports.

The Portugal star has had a limited role at United this season and was dropped from the squad altogether for the clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ten Hag has decided he is willing to let the forward go if a club can be found for him.

Ronaldo won't go out of Europe

If the 37-year-old decides to leave Manchester United in January, he will try and sign for another European club and not head to MLS or Saudi Arabia according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

The Portuguese star was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the summer but it did not materialise as he stayed back at Old Trafford. Currently Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in the services of the Portuguese in the next window.

