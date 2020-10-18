TFF Hands One-Year Ban to CS Chebba over Incomplete Membership application

The Tunisian Football Federation (French: FTF) bureau decided, as it met Saturday, to suspend the activity of Croissant sportif de Chebba. The team were also handed a ban from the 2020/21 events.

The decision was made pursuant to articles 25, 29 and 31 of the general regulations of the FTF and after taking stock of CS Chebba's incomplete membership application in spite of recurrent calls.

A mini-championship will be organized considering the League 1 vacancy ensuing from the ban decision. Play-offs will involve teams ranked 13th and 14th in the 2019/20 season (JS Kairouan and CS Hammam-lif) and spot two teams in League 2 play-offs (EGS Gafsa and O.Sidi Bouzid).

Top finishers will join League 1 to replace CS Chebba.