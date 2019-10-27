Thawadi Stresses Power of Sports in Uniting People

Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) Hassan al Thawadi has highlighted the parallels between the unifying powers of sport and music, and the opportunities they can present.

Thawadi was addressing delegates gathered in New York City for the United Nations Day concert.

The event, delivered in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) with the support of the SC, Brand Qatar, Doha Film Institute and the Government Communications Office, was titled ‘Building Prosperity for All Through Culture, Education, Gender Equality, Sports and Sustainability’.

As part of the 2019 celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the UN Charter, United Nations Day, a concert took place in the General Assembly Hall and featured the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra and renowned artists Dana al Fardan, Hala al Emadi, Fahad al Kubaisi and Aisha. Following the concerts, Thawadi joined UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani to address delegates.

“Music is one of the very few vehicles that genuinely transcend borders, languages and cultures. It is inherently inclusive, binding people together, both within and across cultures and borders. Music shares these attributes with sport,” he said.

He added, “In 2022, Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time in the Middle East. The World Cup unifies the diverse strands of this planet more than any other. More than half of the planet’s population tuned into watch the final in 2018. It represents a critical moment for our country and our region.

“The eyes of the world will be on us. Not because of war and conflict. Instead, it’s our chance to showcase our passion for football, our commitment to innovation, the hospitality of our people and to build bridges with the rest of the world – on a people-to-people level. For us, this is much more than 28 days of football.”

The SC was also represented by a number of US-based volunteers, who were among the 265,000 that registered with the Community Engagement team’s programme earlier in 2019.

Attendees were also treated to a special film from Generation Amazing, showcasing the SC’s sustainable development goals video such as its commitment to delivering the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup and using the power of football to reach over one million disadvantaged children across the world through the program; among many others.

Thawadi said, “On this United Nations Day, it’s important for us to recognize and appreciate the importance of any opportunity that has the power to unite people from different walks of life.

“In 2022, the World Cup will bring over a million visitors from every continent to Qatar. More than half of the world’s population will dedicate their passion and emotion to the tournament. It’s absolutely imperative that we as global citizens, proponents of international cooperation and strength through diversity and unity, recognise and appreciate the need to ensure these moments aren’t remembered as missed opportunities.”