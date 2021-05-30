Thiago Silva Agrees Chelsea Deal

Chelsea are set to announce that defender Thiago Silva has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
Fabrizio Romano reports that the 36-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, agreed fresh terms several weeks ago and all that is left is the official announcement.
Chelsea to sign a new defender despite tying Thiago Silva down
Despite tying Silva down to a new deal Chelsea are still considering whether to bring in another center-back and are currently scouring the market.
Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League title on Saturday after defeating Manchester City in the final 1-0 in Portugal.
