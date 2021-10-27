Thiago Silva Wanted Back in Brazil

Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Fluminense have made contact with Chelsea over the possibility of signing Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian defender could be heading back to his former team on a free transfer as his current deal at Chelsea will expire next summer.

The 37-year-old admitted recently his desire to return to Fluminense before the end of his career.

The veteran star made a name for himself in Europe following his transfer to AC Milan in 2009.

Thiago moved to Paris Saint-Germain three years later for a reported fee of €42 million and became the most expensive defender in football history at the time.