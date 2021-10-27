Thiago Silva Wanted Back in Brazil

  1. Home
Published October 27th, 2021 - 12:39 GMT
Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Fluminense have made contact with Chelsea over the possibility of signing Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian defender could be heading back to his former team on a free transfer as his current deal at Chelsea will expire next summer.

The 37-year-old admitted recently his desire to return to Fluminense before the end of his career.

The veteran star made a name for himself in Europe following his transfer to AC Milan in 2009.

Thiago moved to Paris Saint-Germain three years later for a reported fee of €42 million and became the most expensive defender in football history at the time.

