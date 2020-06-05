Third FIFA World Cup 2022 Stadium Completed

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and Qatar Foundation have announced that the FIFA

World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadium located in Education City has been completed on schedule.

It is the third tournament-ready venue for Qatar 2022 to be completed, following the successful

redevelopment of Khalifa International Stadium in 2017 and the inauguration of Al Janoub Stadium in 2019.

The stadium’s completion will be marked on 15 June with a live programme which celebrates the

contribution of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will also discuss the future of sport, mental health and fan experience in a post-COVID-19 world.