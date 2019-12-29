Three in Fray for Oman Football Coaching Job

Oman’s new national football coach will be picked from a shortlist of three candidates, who were drawn up by the Oman Football Association in their meeting on Sunday.

A statement issued on Sunday evening by the OFA said, “The Board of Directors of the Oman Football Association (OFA), held a meeting today evening, chaired by the President of the Association Salim bin Saeed Al Wahaibi, and in the presence of the members of the board to discuss choosing a coach for the senior national team.”

“During the meeting, the recommendations of the technical committee towards choosing the coach and the technical staff of the team were discussed, wherein the shortlist of coaches selected were reduced to three, and they will sit and negotiate with them in order to choose the most appropriate one to lead the team, at the council meeting next week,” added the Oman Football Association.

Oman’s previous coach was Erwin Koeman, who failed to get the country beyond the group stages of the recently held Arabian Gulf Cup in Qatar. Although they beat Kuwait 2-1, they lost 3-1 to Saudi Arabia and were held to a goalless draw by eventual winners Bahrain.

Dutchman Koeman was let go by the OFA after he did not succeed in getting the defending champions through to the knockout stages, and was sacked soon after another Arab team – the United Arab Emirates – parted with their Dutch coach – Bert van Marwijk – for his failures of a similar scale.