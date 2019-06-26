Three Turkish Clubs to Join EuroCup

Three Turkish basketball clubs will play in the 2019-2020 EuroCup season, the Euroleague said Tuesday on its official website.

Galatasaray Doga Sigorta, Darussafaka Tekfen and TOFAS will play their European games next season in the continent's second-tier international basketball competition 7DAYS EuroCup.

One of the 25 clubs in the EuroCup will be chosen for the top-tier Turkish Airlines EuroLeague next season.

The following teams will play in the 2019-2020 EuroCup:

AS Monaco, Limoges CSP, Nanterre 92 (France), Asseco Arka Gdynia (Poland), Buducnost VOLI Podgorica (Montenegro), Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia), Galatasaray Doga Sigorta, Darussafaka Tekfen, TOFAS (Turkey), Divina Seguros Joventut Badalona, Unicaja Malaga (Spain), Dolomiti Energia, Germani Brescia Leonessa, Segafredo Virtus Bologna, Umana Reyer (Italy), EWE Baskets, ratiopharm Ulm (Germany), Lokomotiv Kuban, UNICS Kazan, Zenit (Russia), Maccabi Rishon LeZion (Israel), MoraBanc Andorra (Andorra), Partizan NIS (Serbia), Promitheas Patras (Greece) and Rytas (Lithuania).