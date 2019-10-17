Three UAE Cricket Players Face ICC Probe

Three UAE cricket players have been charged under ICC anti-corruption code, a press release from the game's governing body said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Naveed, Qadeer Ahmed Khan and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been put under the scanner. These three players have 14 days to respond to the charges, ICC said.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Cricket Board has backed the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit's investigation.

"Emirates Cricket Board acknowledge the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation involving three of its players," ECB said in a statement.

"The Board fully supports the ICC and the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts and denounces any activities of corruption. The Board will wait for the conclusion of proceedings before making any further comment."