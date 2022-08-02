A Thrilling New Sports Season Gets Underway, Exclusively on beIN SPORTS

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group, and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, will bring a new exceptional 2022/23 sports season to audiences’ screens for the remainder of the year, live and exclusively across all 24 countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

With the summer’s sporting tournaments almost over, beIN’s millions of viewers and subscribers can look forward to mammoth sporting events, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, Ligue1, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Europa Conference League, AFCON qualifiers, CAF Super Cup, 2022 US Open, NBA, FIBA EuroBasket 2022, 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, the Padel World Championship, and more, leading up to the world’s most prestigious event: the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

Commenting on beIN’s unparalleled sports offering, Duncan Walkinshaw, Director of Programs at beIN MENA, said: “Next season will be totally unique, as we witness a football calendar like never before. We are delighted to bring the very best premium sporting events from the remainder of 2022 exclusively to our audiences across MENA. beIN remains committed to providing outstanding coverage and exclusive content that brings viewers right into the heart of the action. We’re also raising the bar with our coverage this year ensuring we’re fully prepared to provide the best ever coverage of the greatest show on earth, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM”.

The Return of the Football Leagues

The football season kicks off this weekend, on Friday 5th August, 21:30 MECCA, with the return of the EPL and Ligue 1. Crystal Palace and Arsenal will go head to head on beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1 and 4K. Lyon will play against AC Ajaccio over on beIN SPORTS 2. All the returning matches from both leagues will be live and exclusive with Arabic and English commentary across the weekend.

Image Credit: beIN Sports

The UEFA Super Cup 2022 is live and exclusive on Wednesday 10th August, from 22:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1 and beIN 4K. Real Madrid and Frankfurt will finally meet again, after 62 years, in a repeat of one of the most famous fixtures in the history of European Football, when Real Madrid won 7–3 in front of a crowd of over 127,000 people at Glasgow's Hampden Park stadium, a game which is still holds the highest attendance for a European Cup final.

The global broadcaster will continue the excitement by exclusively broadcasting the new LaLiga season, coverage gets underway on Friday 12th August, 22:00 MECCA, on beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1 and beIN 4K. The opening weekend will include one Madrid derby, with Getafe hosting Atlético Madrid.

Coinciding with the other major European tournaments, the AFC Champions League 2022™ (East) Round of 16 matches will be played on Thursday 18th August (11:00 MECCA) and Friday 19th August (14:00 MECCA). The quarter-finals will air on Monday 22nd August, and semi-finals on Thursday 25th August, with all battles to be decided over single-leg ties. All matches can be found live on beIN’s brand new AFC channels.

beIN’s best-in-class talent and commentators will be on hand to present in the studios, including Mohammed Saadoun Al-Kuwari, Tariq Al-Hammad, Mohannad Al Jali, Mohamed Aboutrika, Wael Gomaa, Rafik Saifi, Tarak Dhiab, Abdulaziz al Sulaiti, and many more plus Richard Keys and Andy Gray for the English channels.

To watch the greatest sports events compilation, subscribe now: bein.com/subscribe/en