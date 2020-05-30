Ticket for Michael Jordan's NBA Debut Sells for Nearly $25,000

A ticket from Michael Jordan's first NBA game sold for nearly $25,000 at a recent auction.

The ticket brought $24,907.50 Thursday at Huggins & Scott Auctions. Sports memorabilia authentication service PSA has graded 11 tickets from the Chicago Bulls and Washington Bullets game on Oct. 26, 1984, at Chicago Stadium.

Jordan scored 16 points and had six rebounds and seven assists in the Bulls' 109-93 win. He went on to lead the Bulls with 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game that season.

The last time a ticket from the game sold, the price was $16,200. The price surge might be tied to the increased interest in Jordan memorabilia after ESPN's The Last Dance aired in April and March. The 10-part documentary series profiled Jordan's final season with the Bulls in 1997-1998.

A ticket from Jordan's first pre-season game sold in early May for $34,800 at Heritage Auctions.

A pair of autographed, game-worn Michael Jordan shoes sold for a record $560,000 at a May 17 auction. Jordan's rookie salary was $550,000 in 1984.

Heritage Auctions also sold the hoop and backboard from Jordan's iconic 1989 "The Shot," a buzzer beater he made against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 1989 post-season, for nearly $18,000.