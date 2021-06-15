  1. Home
  Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup Qualifiers Go on Sale from Today

June 15th, 2021
Photo: skynewsarabia.com
The tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers will go on sale from Tuesday (June 15). Seven qualifying matches will be held in Qatar from 19-25 June. The games will take place on consecutive nights at two venues: Khalifa International Stadium, which will host matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Tickets priced QR20 will be available to buy from the Qatar Football Association website: tickets.qfa.qa. All spectators must be aged 12 and over. Fans must

