Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup Qualifiers Go on Sale from Today

The tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers will go on sale from Tuesday (June 15). Seven qualifying matches will be held in Qatar from 19-25 June. The games will take place on consecutive nights at two venues: Khalifa International Stadium, which will host matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Tickets priced QR20 will be available to buy from the Qatar Football Association website: tickets.qfa.qa. All spectators must be aged 12 and over. Fans must

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank