Tiger Woods Details Pre-Masters Golf Schedule

Fifteen-time major championship winner Tiger Woods has yet to make the final cut this season at a PGA Tour tournament and plans to work on his game with appearances in up to two tournaments before the 2020 Masters.

Woods has slipped from No. 13 to No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking and only appeared in the Sept. 17-20 U.S. Open since the new season began in mid-September.

He missed the third-round cut at the major in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Woods sat out of last week's CJ Cup, but will tee off Thursday at the Zozo Championship in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Woods said he will skip next week's Bermuda Championship, but left the door open to play in the Vivint Houston Open, the final tournament on the schedule before the Masters.

"My plan is just to play and practice," Woods said Tuesday. "I don't know if I'm going to play Houston or not. I'm not playing next week, and we'll see how this week goes and make a decision from there."

The Zozo Championship, which was launched last year and won by Woods, had to be relocated from Japan to California due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour also announced Woods' Hero World Challenge was canceled due to "global restrictions" caused by the pandemic.

Woods, 44, tied for 37th in August at the PGA Championship. He tied for 58th at the Northern Trust before he ended the 2019-20 season with a 51st-place finish at the BMW Championship.

He'll tee off from No. 10 alongside Matthew Wolff and Xander Schauffele to start his bid for a repeat title at the Zozo Championship at 10:45 a.m. EDT Thursday.

The Vivint Houston Open is Nov. 5- 8 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The Masters is Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The Masters had to be rescheduled from its original April dates due to the pandemic. Woods said the golf field will need to adjust to the schedule change, but his game is "definitely better" than it was at the U.S. Open and is more prepared as he heads into Augusta.

"The fact that the Masters will be held in November, it's unprecedented," Woods said. "I can't simulate the normal ramp-up that I normally have. I don't think anyone else can either.

"It will be different for all of us."