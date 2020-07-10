Tiger Woods to Return Next Week at Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods will participate in a PGA Tour tournament for the first time since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic -- at next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods announced his plan to participate Thursday on Twitter.

"I'm looking forward to playing in the Memorial Tournament next week," Woods said. "I've missed going out and competing with the guys and can't wait to get back out there."

The PGA Tour season was suspended in mid-March, but resumed June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Woods has missed all four of the tournaments played since the tour resumed. He also is not in the field for this week's Workday Charity Open, which runs Thursday through Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The Dublin course also will host the Memorial Tournament.

Woods ranks No. 14 in the Official World Golf Raking. The 15-time major championship winner last played alongside former NFL star Peyton Manning in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity on May 24.

Manning and Woods beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in the charity event.

Woods' last PGA Tour appearance was a 68th-place finish in February at The Genesis Invitational. His last win came at the Zozo Championship in October.