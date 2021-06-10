TikTok to Woo MENA Football Fans During UEFA Euro 2020

As part of its partnership with the UEFA Euro 2020, TikTok has announced a series of features and events including TikTok Live sessions, AR Filters and Hashtag Challenges, connecting the TikTok community to the game and establishing itself as the home for football fans during the tournament.

Football content has had a rise on TikTok, with over 700m views on the #TikTokFootball hashtag in the region and 129bn views on the #football hashtag globally. To date, over 25% of top league football clubs in the UAE are on the platform including the UAE Pro League, Al Jazira, Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli.

Rami Zeidan, Head of Video and Creative at TikTok, said: “We are humbled that TikTok is fast becoming a home of fandom for football culture, a place where our community can follow their favorite football creators, create their own moments, reactions and celebrations around games, as well as sharing the best TikTok football content. We have so much in store for our TikTok MENA community to feel they are part of the game and we are delighted because we know this will make TikTok an even more powerful and creative place to find incredible sporting moments or never-before-seen content, while enabling creators to relive and remix some of the best moments in football.”

As part of TikTok’s partnership with UEFA, creators will be able to make use of a range of features including AR effects, Hashtag Challenges, TikTok LIVEs and Sounds for the community on TikTok to recreate, celebrate and amplify the action on the pitch.

Starting from June 11 until July 11, Live Talk shows will take place on TikTok throughout the course of the Euro Cup. These sessions will allow users to connect with top sport influencers and celebrities covering topics around game preparations, game reviews, access live chats with players, and a sneak peek on what happens behind the scenes at UEFA!