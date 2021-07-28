Toby Alderweireld Leaves Tottenham for Al Duhail

Toby Alderweireld has left Tottenham Hotspur to join Al-Duhail in Qatar.

The Belgium international spent six seasons in London and had two years left in his contract, but the London based club opted to offload him.

Spurs said in a statement: “We have reached agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld.

“We wish Toby all the best for the future.”

Alderweireld wears Al-Duhail's kit (Photo: @AlderweireldTob)



The 32-year-old joined Tottenham in 2015 coming from Atletico Madrid and appeared in 243 games and helped the team reach the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

He signed a three-year deal with the Qatari giants and will be replacing Mehdi Benatia in the center of defence.

The player thanked his former club via his official Twitter account.