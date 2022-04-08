TOD to Stream AFC Champions League & AFC Cup in Various Territories across MENA with beIN SPORTS

The pioneering digital platform, TOD, is excited to announce that subscribers can now enjoy live-streaming The AFC Champions League™ and AFC Cup™ in various territories across MENA with beIN SPORTS.

TOD subscribers across the MENA region (Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia and Sudan) will have access to dedicated beIN SPORTS AFC channels in their All-in and Sports packages. Countries excluded from coverage are KSA, UAE, IR Iran and Iraq.

All-in and Sports Only Package subscribers will have access to beIN SPORTS’ four new channels dedicated to showcase AFC matches, complimented by beIN SPORTS’ best-in-class studio analysis presented by beIN SPORTS’ top pundits.

TOD is available on multiple platforms across web, Android, and iOS devices. Viewers can subscribe to TOD’s range of packages by visiting www.tod.tv.