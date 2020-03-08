Tokyo 2020 Chief Says Canceling Olympics 'Impossible'

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee, ruled out the possibility of canceling the event due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mori stressed canceling the Olympics is an "impossible" scenario, but pointed out that there will be no children present at the handover of the Olympic torch in Greece on March 19 and the ceremony of its arrival in Japan a day later as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Earlier this week, Japan’s Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto warned the games could be postponed until the end of the year if the coronavirus outbreak fails to subside by the summer. The Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9.