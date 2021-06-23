Tokyo 2020 Launches Official App for the Games

With one month to go until the opening of the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 has launched the official mobile app, a personal guide and companion to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

While gathering all essential Games information in one place - including event results, competition schedule, medals table, introductions to sports and venues, and more news and updates - it can also be customized to each fan’s preferences by selecting favorite sports and teams in order to receive personalized reminders and notifications.

Fans can also follow the Olympic Torch Relay journey as the flame travels through iconic locations in Japan, following along via live streaming and highlights.

With overseas spectators unable to come to Tokyo and venues operating at reduced capacity, it is essential to offer fans across Japan and worldwide a premium digital experience of the Games. The Tokyo 2020 official app has been fine-tuned to this objective.

The app also includes FanZone, an interactive gamification experience, with fun new games such as Trivia, Magic Moments, Fantasy and Bracket Challenge, to let fans worldwide connect with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and with each other.

The official Games app is available in Chinese, English, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.